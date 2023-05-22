 Ziel classes: Heralding the New Era of Online Education : The Tribune India

Ziel classes: Heralding the New Era of Online Education

Ziel classes: Heralding the New Era of Online Education


Apart from delivering results at the national level, Ziel Classes have been constantly producing school toppers and merit list holders. Around 60 of their students appeared for boards in classes 10 and 12 this year. Indian board results are out. With a 100% success rate, most of their students have achieved more than 90% marks in the subjects that they were studying with them. In a few subjects like computer, and English, all their students have consistently achieved above 97% marks.

Education is the cornerstone of personal growth and development, and the demand for quality coaching classes has been steadily increasing over the years. Recognizing this need, Ziel Classes embarked on a journey to establish an ins8tu8on that offers tailor-made classes to cater to the diverse learning requirements of students.

When the co-founder of Ziel Classes, Shina Gupta was looking for coaching classes for her daughter in Kolkata, she realised that there was a lack of organisation and a dearth of customised classes, to cater to student-specific needs. She got in touch with Mr. Tanmoy Saha, who was tutoring some students in her circle. With his help, her daughter could clear her doubts effectively. Both of them realised that due to many constraints, many children are unable to avail of this facility and their learning process stays unfulfilled. AYer talking to many parents, they could gauge that students are unable to reach their full potential due to this gap. This led to the conception of a place that is student-friendly and free of unnecessary stress.

Here are the excerpts of the interview with both the Co-founders of Ziel classes, Mrs. Shina Gupta and Mr. Tanmoy Saha.

 

  1. Identifying the Educational Gap:

The first thing we no8ced was the educational gap in the market. Armed with basic information, we learned along the way that one size doesn’t fit all. Every student has a different learning requirement, and we aimed to provide that. Although we are based out of Kolkata with an offline setup, we had started 1:1 live online sessions way before the pandemic. So, when the lockdown happened, we were prepared to handle it properly. We are currently providing offline classes only in Kolkata, but our online students are spread worldwide. We cater to all the 8me zones covering all curricula in the K12 segment. In India, we are providing classes for CBSE, ICSE, ISC, State Boards, NIOS, IB, IGCSE, CLS, etc.

 

  1. Developing a Customised Curriculum:

Tailor-made classes require planning that goes beyond the standard syllabus in schools. Our ins8tu8on works closely with experienced educators and subject ma_er experts to develop a comprehensive curriculum that aligns with the academic requirements while incorporating innovative teaching methodologies and tools. This approach allows us to cater to student’s individual learning styles and pace, ensuring a more effective learning experience. We keep the students’ availability in mind and try to keep classes at the desired 8me, frequency, and duration. The en8re 8metable is student-centric and made keeping other engagements in mind too.

 

  1. Recruiting and Training Highly Qualified Teachers:

Teachers play a crucial role in the success of any coaching ins8tu8on. To deliver tailor-made classes, we recruit highly qualified and passionate educators who have expertise in their respective subjects. Additionally, we provide them with regular training sessions and professional development opportunities to enhance their teaching skills and keep them updated with the latest educational practices. This investment in teacher training ensures that our students receive top-quality lessons.

 

  1. Implemen8ng Student-Centric Approach:

To ensure the success of tailor-made classes, it is crucial to adopt a student-centric approach. We actively engage with students and their parents to understand their aspirations, goals, and areas requiring improvement. Regular assessments, progress tracking, and personalised feedback help us monitor individual performance and identify areas for growth. Additionally, we offer counselling services to support students' overall development and build a positive learning environment. Our team is approachable 24/7 to the parents and students and any grievances or issues are solved on a priority basis. Our biggest reward is when students achieve desired results or sometimes even surpass their expectations. Our team emphasises continuous improvement and adaptation by regularly reviewing the curriculum, incorporating feedback from students and parents, and staying updated with advancements in educational technology. This allows us to refine our teaching methodologies and cater to the evolving needs of our students effectively.

 

Conclusion:

Building a company that provides tailor-made classes requires a meticulous and comprehensive approach. We strive to empower students to reach their full potential. We offer curated learning experiences that cater to the unique needs of each student, fostering their academic growth and enabling them to excel in their educational journey.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 64 IAS, PCS officers transferred, 6 DCs changed

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

3
Punjab

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

4
Nation

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

5
J & K

‘Not Switzerland or Austria’: Arab influencer hails Kashmir’s splendor ahead of G20 working group meeting

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

7
Punjab WAR ON DRUGS

Bikram Majithia case: Facing flak, AAP replaces SIT head

8
Nation

‘We got 135 plus seats in Assembly polls, but I am not happy’: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

9
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 cr in Gurugram

10
World

‘Persona non grata’: Georgia's national airline bans President; here's why

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 cr in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Top News

Decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes ‘part of currency management operations’: RBI

Decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes ‘part of currency management operations’: RBI

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issues no...

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee moves SC against CBI questioning in school jobs scam

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee moves Supreme Court against CBI questioning in school jobs scam

Plea to be heard on May 26

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

The WFI chief in a Facebook post on Sunday said he is ready ...

ICC charges Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Kashyap has officiated in district level matches in Punjab b...


Cities

View All

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

SGPC proposal on norms for Takht Jathedars not new

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

Amritsar residents want action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Punjabi movie Medal star cast visits Amritsar for promotion

ICC charges Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius

NGT sets up panel to resolve sewage issue in South Delhi

Mercury soars in Delhi

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

3 killed, 34 hurt as tractor-trolley falls into gorge

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Hoshiarpur civic body to set up ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ centres

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Traffic police hold cycle rally in Ludhiana to promote road safety, fitness

Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers

Open House: What should be done to improve living standards of migrant families residing in Ludhiana?

Ex-cop, wife, son found murdered in Nurpur Bet

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon