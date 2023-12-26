 ZTE Security: Achieving the CC EAL3+ Certificate for OTN Product : The Tribune India

  ZTE Security: Achieving the CC EAL3+ Certificate for OTN Product

ZTE Security: Achieving the CC EAL3+ Certificate for OTN Product

ZTE Security: Achieving the CC EAL3+ Certificate for OTN Product


ZTE Security recently obtained the CC EAL3+ certificate, which is essential in critical telecommunications. This credential denotes a thorough assessment of security measures, guaranteeing that goods and systems satisfy high requirements for protecting private information. Customers can rest easy knowing their data is secure thanks to this accreditation, even as the digital world changes rapidly.

ZTE Security's Dedication to Excellence

When verifying IT goods' safety, the Common Criteria seal of approval is universally acknowledged as the gold standard. The ZXONE 9700, ZXMP M721 and ZXONE 7000 series are all OTN devices manufactured by ZTE that now hold the Common Criteria CC EAL3+ certification.

The CC EAL3+ certification offers an internationally recognized standard by which items receive certification after proving they have met all applicable safety standards. Having this kind of global credibility with customers, governments and organizations is crucial to business continuity. Obtaining Common Criteria certification indicates a dedication to stringent security measures, paving the way for IT solutions across a wide range of industries to gain international credibility and market access. 

ZTE Security's Unique Position in the Industry 

There is a need for CC-certified items in the supply chains of many government organizations and major corporations. ZTE's CC EAL3+ accreditation showcases ZTE's ability to meet compliance criteria, allowing the company to sell more of its products to government and business customers.

ZTE is the only OTN provider in the world to have achieved Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 3 (CC EAL3+) for their products via a comprehensive certification process. The certification exemplifies the company's dedication to security and allows it to work with a wider range of customers and partners, particularly in areas or industries where safety is particularly important.

Having a device with CC EAL3+ certification also serves as an extra safety net for ZTE's customers in this day and age of growing cyber dangers. It reassures them that their money is going toward a proven solution that keeps their sensitive data safe. Ultimately, the credibility that this certification fosters strengthens ZTE's long-term relationships with its clients.

ZTE Security's Rigorous Evaluation Process

ZTE's optical networking equipment has the stamp of approval from the Dutch government when it comes to safety. The National Communications Security Agency (NSICB) in the Netherlands uses a thorough review procedure to determine the safety and reliability of information and communication technology (ICT) goods. Protecting private information and national security interests requires a thorough evaluation like this one.

Organizations that conduct impartial audits, play a vital role in the certification process. Certifications and professional assistance from organizations like TüV Rheinland Nederland and SGS Brightsight help consumers feel confident in the security of their ICT purchases. Their assessments are essential to ensuring the security and integrity of critical infrastructure in the Netherlands and the prevention of emerging forms of cybercrime.

TüV Rheinland Nederland's testing and certification services are well known for their dependability in ensuring that products adhere to all relevant safety regulations. Cryptographic methods, safe protocols and protection from typical cyberattacks are just some of the things they test.

SGS Brightsight is another internationally acclaimed security testing facility. They analyze the security of ICT goods in terms of their resistance to exploits and other threats. This includes looking at the product's security architecture, reading through the code and doing penetration tests.

ZTE Support's Recommendations for Users

ZTE gives cybersecurity the utmost emphasis, incorporating it seamlessly across the whole product development lifecycle. Their method is thorough and preventative at every stage, from conceptualization through upkeep. The company carefully considers potential dangers and performs threat modeling before moving forward with any plans. This allows them to spot security flaws early on and lay a solid foundation for safety. Specifications for the product's security features are always developed and included in the design process.

ZTE uses safe programming techniques and performs thorough code reviews throughout development. They use cryptography, penetration testing and vulnerability assessments to keep data safe, whether it's in motion or at rest. As ZTE devices approach deployment, the company places a premium on safe setups and advises clients on the most effective methods for deploying equipment securely. They provide in-depth materials and instructions to guarantee that their clients can safely deploy, operate and update their goods.

Following deployment, ZTE continues to closely track and address new security risks. To make sure their products are secure against ever-evolving cyber threats, ZTE actively participates in the field of cybersecurity and works with independent assessors around the clock.

ZTE's achievement of the CC EAL3+ accreditation demonstrates the company's persistent dedication to industry-leading cyber defenses. This success further cements their standing as a frontrunner in their field, committed to serving customers all around the globe with safe and dependable technological solutions.

 

 

 

