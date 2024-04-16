1,016 candidates clear UPSC exam, Aditya Shrivastava secures top rank

New Delhi, April 16
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya Srivastava securing the top rank, the UPSC said.
Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks respectively, it said.
A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services.
The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages—preliminary, main and interview—by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.
