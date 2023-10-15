1,680 airlifted out of Sikkim

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

After the weather cleared up over Sikkim, the Indian Air Force has been flying sorties to airlift civilians who have been stranded in Sikkim following the October 4 flashfloods.

The IAF has so far evacuated 1,680 people. The IAF has flown 215 sorties and carried 98 tonnes of relief material, including the needs of the Army, ITBP and the Sikkim Government. Yesterday, the IAF undertook 54 aerial missions, evacuating 531 tourists and transporting 40 tonnes of relief material. Chinook and Mi-17 1V helicopters were pressed into service.

#Indian Air Force #Sikkim