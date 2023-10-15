1,680 airlifted out of Sikkim

New Delhi, October 14
After the weather cleared up over Sikkim, the Indian Air Force has been flying sorties to airlift civilians who have been stranded in Sikkim following the October 4 flashfloods.
The IAF has so far evacuated 1,680 people. The IAF has flown 215 sorties and carried 98 tonnes of relief material, including the needs of the Army, ITBP and the Sikkim Government. Yesterday, the IAF undertook 54 aerial missions, evacuating 531 tourists and transporting 40 tonnes of relief material. Chinook and Mi-17 1V helicopters were pressed into service.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza
Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...
Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza
The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...
Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls
Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...
160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry
5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens