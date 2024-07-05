10 bridges down in Bihar in fortnight, Supreme Court moved

New Delhi, July 4
As Bihar witnesses multiple bridge collapses within a fortnight, a PIL in the Supreme Court has sought directions to the state government to undertake a structural audit by an expert committee to identify bridges that can be strengthened or demolished.
Pointing out that 10 incidents of bridge collapse have been reported from Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts of Bihar over a fortnight, petitioner advocate Brajesh Singh raised concerns about the safety and longevity of the bridges in the state that witnesses floods and heavy rains during monsoon.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already directed the road construction and rural works departments to conduct a survey of all old bridges in the state and identify those requiring immediate repair. The petitioner, however, sought real-time monitoring of bridges as per the norms of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Describing Bihar as the most flood-prone state in India, Singh said the total flood-affected area in the state was 68,800 sq km, 73.06 per cent of its total area.
“Hence such routine incidents of falling bridges in Bihar are more disastrous as the lives of people are at stake,” he submitted.
