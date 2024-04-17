Nadiad (Gujarat), April 17
As many as 10 persons travelling in a car died after their speeding vehicle rammed into a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat’s Kheda district on Wednesday, police officials said.
“The car was headed towards Ahmedabad from Vadodara when it rammed into the rear side of the truck on the expressway. While eight persons died on the spot, two injured persons, who were rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, succumbed to injuries,” said Inspector Kirit Chaudhary of the Nadiad Rural police station.
Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai said it is possible that the truck stopped on the left lane of the expressway due to some technical fault and the car driver did not get enough time to apply brakes and crashed into it.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week
The Elon Musk-owned X has been suspended since February owin...
Trinamool Congress releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto; promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA
The party also promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10...
US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark
In an interview, Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan's intention ...
10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad
Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai said it is possible that the truck s...
Election Commission advises West Bengal Governor against visiting Cooch Behar, says it violates model code
The commission has also noted that the entire district admin...