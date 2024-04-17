 10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad

10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad

Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai said it is possible that the truck stopped due to some technical fault and the car driver did not get enough time to apply brakes

10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Nadiad (Gujarat), April 17

As many as 10 persons travelling in a car died after their speeding vehicle rammed into a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat’s Kheda district on Wednesday, police officials said.

“The car was headed towards Ahmedabad from Vadodara when it rammed into the rear side of the truck on the expressway. While eight persons died on the spot, two injured persons, who were rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, succumbed to injuries,” said Inspector Kirit Chaudhary of the Nadiad Rural police station.

Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai said it is possible that the truck stopped on the left lane of the expressway due to some technical fault and the car driver did not get enough time to apply brakes and crashed into it. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ahmedabad #Gujarat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

IAF’s older surviving fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, dies at 103

2
India

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

3
Punjab

Jalandhar: PCS officer Dr Gurleen 30th in UPSC exams

4
India

Supreme Court trashes idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

5
Punjab

Patiala lad ranked 340th

6
Punjab

Vijay Sampla may quit BJP; removes ‘Modi ka parivar’ from his ‘X’ account

7
Delhi

Delhi L-G pens open letter to CM Kejriwal, slams AAP government over water scarcity issues

8
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

AAP reveals all 13 cards in Punjab, but no ‘queen’

9
Punjab

Punjab: BJP list a cocktail of all parties

10
Punjab

Once minister’s shadow, Anita Som Parkash now BJP pick for Hoshiarpur

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

The Elon Musk-owned X has been suspended since February owin...

TMC manifesto promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA

Trinamool Congress releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto; promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA

The party also promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10...

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

In an interview, Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan's intention ...

10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad

10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad

Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai said it is possible that the truck s...

Election Commission advises West Bengal Governor against visiting Cooch Behar, says it violates model code

Election Commission advises West Bengal Governor against visiting Cooch Behar, says it violates model code

The commission has also noted that the entire district admin...


Cities

View All

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Amritsar MC razes illegal colony near Central Jail

Amritsar: After getting Congress ticket, Gurjeet Singh Aujla gets a rousing welcome on arrival from Delhi

Jallianwala anniversary: ‘British feared repeat of 1857 mutiny’

Drugs seized from peddlers destroyed

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

Being farmer, will raise their issues in Parliament: Gurmeet Singh Khuddian

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Fire alarm: Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Congress trouble far from over, more leaders quit posts

Chandigarh: Education Dept to crack down on unsafe vehicles ferrying schoolchildren

Poll promise of free treatment special gift for elderly: BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon

BJP manifesto’s focus on youth, poor, farmers: Jitender Pal Malhotra

Woman can’t be held accountable for abetting suicide of lover due to ‘love failure’: Delhi High Court

Woman can’t be held accountable for abetting suicide of lover due to ‘love failure’: Delhi High Court

Woman, brother found dead in east Delhi flat; husband held

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

Delhi cop shot dead by man before he kills self

Delhi records minimum temperature of 20.8 deg C, strong surface winds likely during day

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: PCS officer Dr Gurleen 30th in UPSC exams

6 hurt as tipper, car collide head-on

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP puts speculations to rest, fields Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur

Vijay Sampla may quit BJP; removes ‘Modi ka parivar’ from his ‘X’ account

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

Emergency ward continues to grapple with staff crunch, inadequate infrastructure at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Just 1% of wheat crop on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana DC conducts surprise inspection at mandi, issues notice to officials

Widow raped in lawyer’s cabin in Jagraon, man arrested

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

46,793 MT wheat arrives in Patiala

Balraj Sahni memorial lecture held

Hotels offer discount to voters