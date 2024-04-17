10 killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad

PTI

Nadiad (Gujarat), April 17

As many as 10 persons travelling in a car died after their speeding vehicle rammed into a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat’s Kheda district on Wednesday, police officials said.

“The car was headed towards Ahmedabad from Vadodara when it rammed into the rear side of the truck on the expressway. While eight persons died on the spot, two injured persons, who were rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, succumbed to injuries,” said Inspector Kirit Chaudhary of the Nadiad Rural police station.

Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai said it is possible that the truck stopped on the left lane of the expressway due to some technical fault and the car driver did not get enough time to apply brakes and crashed into it.

