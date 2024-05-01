10 Naxalites killed in C’garh encounter

Raipur: Ten Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter with the security forces on the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the police said. This was the second major blow to the Naxalites within 15 days. On April 16, 29 Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with the security forces.
