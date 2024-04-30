10 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh; second success for security forces in two weeks

Narayanpur/Raipur, April 30
Ten Naxalites including three women were killed in an encounter with security forces on the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning, state police said.
This was a second major blow to the Naxalites within 15 days. The site of Tuesday's encounter was 30 km south of Kalper village in Kanker where 29 Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces on April 16, a senior police official said.
Two of the killed cadres were prima facie identified as Joganna and Vinay alias Ashok, both `divisional committee members' of Maoists, he said.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said his government was fighting strongly against Naxalism, while deputy CM and home minister Vijay Sharma termed the operation as a major success and also appealed to the Naxalites to come forward for talks and give up the path of violence.
The encounter took place around 6 am in the forest between Tekmeta and Kakur villages in Abhujmad area, a Naxalite stronghold, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, and lasted for four hours, said Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P.
The operation was launched by the District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force, both units of the state police, from Narayanpur on Monday night based on inputs about the presence of 'politburo' member Sonu, Joganna, Vinay alias Ashok and other cadres of the north Bastar, Maad and Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) divisions of the Maoists, he said.
After the guns fell silent, a search operation was launched and till evening, the bodies of 10 Naxalites including three women had been recovered, he said.
The process of ascertaining identities of the killed Naxalites was under way but two of them were prima facie identified as Gadchiroli division committee members Joganna and Vinay, Sundarraj said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna asks the probe agency t...
Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list
Satpal Raizada to contest from Hamirpur and Bhushan Patil fr...
Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked, says CBI charge sheet
The 2 women were subsequently stripped naked and paraded bef...
India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain
Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s provisional squ...
JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls
The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...