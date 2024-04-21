10 police personnel injured as bus overturns in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

PTI

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), April 21

At least 10 personnel of the Madhya Pradesh police were injured when a bus ferrying them for poll duty overturned in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Sunday, a senior official said.

A local police official earlier said the injured personnel belonged to the CRPF.

Later, a senior police official from Jagdalpur said those injured belonged to the Madhya Pradesh Police.

The incident took place near Raikot village on Geedam-Jagdalpur road under Geedam police station limits, the official said.

After the poll duty in Bastar Lok Sabha seat, where voting was held on April 19, the security personnel were heading from Faraspal (Dantewada) to Gariband in Mahasamund parliamentary constituency which will go to polls on April 26, he said.

The bus, with 36 personnel from the Madhya Pradesh police on board, skidded off the road when its driver took a turn in order to save cattle which suddenly arrived there and the vehicle overturned, he said.

At least 10 occupants of the bus received injuries in the accident, the official said.

After being alerted, ambulances were sent to the spot and the injured personnel were shifted to a medical college at Dimrapal in Jagdalpur, he said.

Five of them were admitted in the hospital while the others were discharged after being administered preliminary treatment, he added.

