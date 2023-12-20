10 states have withdrawn general consent to CBI: Government in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, December 20
Ten states, including Tamil Nadu and Telangana, have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to investigate cases in their respective jurisdictions, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
According to section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) needs consent from the respective state governments to conduct investigations in their jurisdiction.
Punjab, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Mizoram, Telangana, Meghalaya, and Tamil Nadu have withdrawn the general consent, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.
To a question, whether the Union Government proposed to amend Section 6 of the DSPE Act, the minister said, “No”.
Asserting that withdrawal of general consent by some states has led to severe limitations in the CBI’s powers to investigate crucial cases, a Parliamentary panel had recently said there was a dire need to enact a new law and give wider powers to the federal agency so that it can probe cases without a “state’s consent and interference”.
