 10 vacancies created in Rajya Sabha after members get elected to Lok Sabha : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 10 vacancies created in Rajya Sabha after members get elected to Lok Sabha

10 vacancies created in Rajya Sabha after members get elected to Lok Sabha

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has now notified the vacancies, which include two each in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura

10 vacancies created in Rajya Sabha after members get elected to Lok Sabha

After this notification, the Election Commission will now announce the fresh dates for election to fill these vacancies in the council of states. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 11

The just-concluded general election has created 10 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha after its members were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has now notified the vacancies, which include two each in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura.

In its notification giving details of the vacation of seats, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said, "In pursuance of the provision of sub-section (2) of Section 69 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, read with Section 67A and sub-section (4) of Section 68 of that Act, the following have ceased to be Members of Rajya Sabha from the date of their being chosen as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, ie, the 4th of June, 2024."

"Kamakhya Prasad Tasa - Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal - Assam, Misha Bharti - Bihar, Vivek Thakur - Bihar, Deepender Singh Hooda - Haryana, Jyotiraditya M Scindia - Madhya Pradesh, Udayanraje Bhonsle - Maharashtra, Piyush Goyal - Maharashtra, KC Venugopal - Rajasthan and Biplab Kumar Deb - Tripura." 

After this notification, the Election Commission will now announce the fresh dates for election to fill these vacancies in the council of states. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Assam #Bihar #Lok Sabha #Madhya Pradesh #Maharashtra #Rajasthan #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

2
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

3
Trending

'Shame on you...': Harbhajan Singh slams Kamran Akmal for disrespecting Sikhs during India-Pakistan T20 WC match

4
India

Opposition may field South MP for Lok Sabha Speaker’s position

5
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slap row reflects anger among farmers: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
India

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

7
India

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

8
India

Congress slams PM Modi over Parliamentary Affairs minister pick

9
Punjab

Let’s see how Ravneet Bittu will tackle farm issues, says Partap Singh Bajwa

10
India

No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Top News

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

'Sanctity of NEET-UG exam affected, need answers': Supreme Court seeks NTA’s response to paper leak allegations

A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling for a...

Jammu and Kashmir bus terror attack: Combing operation enters second day, over 20 picked up for questioning

J-K bus terror attack: Combing operation enters second day, over 20 picked up for questioning

Security forces sound high alert in Jammu and Rajouri distri...

Signing in: Modi-led new government gets into work gear as ministers assume charge

Signing in: Modi-led new government gets into work gear as ministers assume charge

The four big frontline portfolios stay the same -- Amit Shah...

Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister, says will build Bharat as bulwark against terror, Naxals

Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister, says will build Bharat as bulwark against terror, Naxals

After taking charge of the Union home ministry for the secon...

Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supplies to Delhi: Atishi

Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supply to Delhi: Atishi

In a press conference here, Atishi alleges that the Haryana ...


Cities

View All

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

19-yr-old youth drowns in canal

Shaheedi Gurpurb of Guru Arjan Dev observed across Amritsar gurdwaras

2 days after attacking own party over drug abuse, AAP MLA praises Mann

Accomplice of sacrilege accused held

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supplies to Delhi: Atishi

Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supply to Delhi: Atishi

Delhi airport bomb scare: 13-year-old boy apprehended, sent email ‘just for fun’

Haryana CM informed water being provided to Delhi as per allocated share: L-G Saxena

‘Free Kashmir’ graffiti found on park wall in Delhi, FIR registered

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest