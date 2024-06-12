10 vacancies in Rajya Sabha after members elected to LS

New Delhi, June 11
The recently concluded Lok Sabha elections have resulted in a slew of vacancies in the Rajya Sabha as 10 of its members have been elected to the Lower House.
According to a Rajya Sabha secretariat notification issued on Tuesday, these vacancies include two each in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, and one each in Haryana, MP, Rajasthan and Tripura.
In its notification giving details of the vacation of seats, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said, “In pursuance of the Sections 67A and 69 of the Representation of the People Act, the following have ceased to be members of the Rajya Sabha from the date of their being chosen as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.”
The RS members who have been elected to the Lok Sabha are Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Misa Bharti, Vivek Thakur, Deepender Hooda, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Udayanraje Bhonsle, Piyush Goyal, KC Venugopal and Biplab Kumar Deb.
