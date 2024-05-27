11 killed as gravel-loaded truck overturns on bus in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 26
Eleven pilgrims headed to the Purnagiri temple in Uttarakhand were killed when a gravel-loaded dumper truck overturned on their bus, a senior official said on Sunday.
Ten other pilgrims were seriously injured in the Saturday night incident and have been admitted to Government Medical College here, the official said. Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said the incident occurred at Hajiyapur village under the Khutar police station area when the privately owned bus had halted at a roadside eatery on its way to the temple in Uttarakhand’s Tanakpur.
