12 hurt after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence

London, May 26

Twelve persons were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence, airport authorities said.

The Dublin airport said in a statement that flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely as scheduled before 1 pm (1200 GMT).

It said that upon landing the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and the fire and rescue department, “due to six passengers and six crew... reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.” Qatar Airways said in a statement that “a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries and are now receiving medical attention”.

The incident comes five days after a UK man died of a suspected heart attack and several others were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence. — AP

