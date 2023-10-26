12 nations to take part in maritime conclave in Goa

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 25

Twelve countries of the Indian Ocean will participate in the 4th edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave between October 29 and 31.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver the keynote address at the event, in which Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand will take part. The theme is “Maritime security in the Indian Ocean region: Converting common maritime priorities into collaborative mitigating frameworks”.

