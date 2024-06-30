12 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh

PTI

Bijapur, June 29

Twelve Naxalites, including a couple carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday, the police said.

They surrendered in front of senior police and CRPF officials here stating that they were disappointed by the atrocities committed by Maoists on tribals and the “inhuman” and “hollow” Maoist ideology, district superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said. The surrendered Naxalites were provided instant assistance of Rs 25,000 each, the official said, adding that they would be provided benefits as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy of the government.

