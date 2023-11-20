13 drown in Bihar during Chhath festivities

Patna, November 20
A total of 13 people drowned during Chhath festivities in different water bodies in seven districts of Bihar since Sunday, officials said.
The deaths were reported in Patna, Khagaria, Samastipur, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Munger and Besusarai, a statement issued by the Bihar Disaster Management Department (DMD) said on Monday.
In Patna district, three persons drowned in a pond in Brahmpur area around 8.15 am, it said.
“In Khagaria, three persons drowned in Chautham and Parbata areas in two separate incidents around 6.30 am on Monday. Besides, two persons each in Darbhanga and Samastipur districts and one each in Begusarai, Munger and Saharsa districts died due to drowning since Sunday,” the statement said.
The identities of the deceased have not yet been revealed.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport
Aircraft equipped with advanced sensors carry out low-level ...
‘First breakthrough’ at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site; rescuers insert 6-inch pipe to send more food to trapped workers
New pipe sent 53 metre to other side will allow food items l...
Transfer of judges: Supreme Court flags issue of ‘pick and choose’ by Centre in clearing names recommended by collegium
Of 11 names of judges recommended by collegium for transfer,...
NIA files case against designated terrorist GS Pannun, his outfit SFJ for threatening people flying Air India
In September, the NIA had confiscated his share of a house a...
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted three-week furlough
Previously, Ram Rahim had walked out of Sunaria jail on a 30...