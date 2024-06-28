13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka

Haveri, June 28
Thirteen people died and four were injured as the van they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Gundenahalli cross in Byadagi taluk early on Friday, police said.
According to police, the accident occurred around 3.45 am when the van collided with a lorry which was parked on the roadside on National Highway 48 in Byadagi in Haveri district.
Seventeen people were travelling in the van. Of them, eleven died on the spot while two others were declared dead at hospital, a senior police official said.
Among the four injured, two are admitted to the ICU of the hospital, he said.
"The victims were coming from Chincholi Mayamma Devasthana and heading to their native Yemehatti village in Shivamogga district. The lorry was parked on the roadside of the highway. The tempo traveller hit the lorry from behind," Anshu Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (Haveri) told PTI.
The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary and the injured have been admitted to Haveri government hospital, he said.
