 14 priests injured in fire in sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple in MP’s Ujjain : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 14 priests injured in fire in sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple in MP’s Ujjain

14 priests injured in fire in sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple in MP’s Ujjain

The fire starts as 'gulal' falls on the puja thali that contained burning camphor

14 priests injured in fire in sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple in MP’s Ujjain

A video grab of the temple.



PTI

Ujjain, March 25

Fourteen priests, including 'sevaks' (assistants), were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday during 'bhasma aarti', an official said.

The blaze took place in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at around 5.50 am, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

"Fourteen priests suffered burns. Some are being treated in the district hospital here, while eight have sought treatment in Indore. A magisterial probe has been ordered. It will be conducted by Zila Panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena and Additional Collector Anukool Jain and a report will be submitted in three days," he said.

"The fire started as 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals) fell on the puja thali that contained burning camphor. It later spread on the floor and turned into a blaze," he said.

The incident has been captured by CCTV cameras installed in the temple, an official said.

"The fire started after gulal was thrown as part of a ritual on the occasion of Holi. It caused burns to priests, who were rushed to the district hospital," priest Ashish told reporters.

A large number of people, including some VVIPs, were present during the incident in the Nandi Hall in front of the sanctum sanctorum, but no injuries were reported among the devotees, officials said.

In a message on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the incident was unfortunate and added he was in constant touch with the district administration.

Everything is in control, the CM said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Madhya Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BJP names 111 more candidates for Lok Sabha election; Maneka Gandhi fielded from Sultanpur, Kangana Ranaut from Mandi

2
Punjab

High Court full court recommends judicial officer’s dismissal from service

3
Punjab

Met department predicts rain in Punjab till March 29

4
Haryana

Former Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, Haryana Minister and Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala join BJP

5
India

Former IAF chief RKS Bhadauria, ex-bureaucrat Varaprasad Rao join BJP

6
India

BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra

7
India

‘A terrorist is a terrorist’ in any language and one should not allow terrorism to be excused or defended: EAM Jaishankar

8
Punjab

It’s murder, sellers booked under Sec 302: Mann on liquor deaths

9
India

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ in Delhi on March 31 to ‘safeguard democracy’

10
Delhi

4 year-old raped at tuition centre in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar; protesters vandalise vehicles

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

13 priests injured in fire during 'bhasma aarti' in Mahakal Temple in MP’s Ujjain

14 priests injured in fire in sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple in MP’s Ujjain

The fire starts as 'gulal' falls on the puja thali that cont...

Major fire in Outer Delhi godown, 34 tenders rushed

Major fire breaks out in oil godown in Delhi, no casualties

The people who were inside the building were able to get out...

PhD student from India dies after being run over by truck in London

PhD student from India dies after being run over by truck in London

The 33-year-old Cheistha Kochhar was a PhD student at the Lo...

Delhi Police to set up check points across city on Holi to catch traffic violators

Delhi Police to set up check points across city on Holi to catch traffic violators

According to an advisory issued by police, a strict watch wi...

Burglar, who used to stay in five-star hotels, arrested in Bhubaneswar

Burglar, who used to stay in five-star hotels, arrested in Bhubaneswar

Parsuram Giri was wanted in at least 21 cases of burglary th...


Cities

View All

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

3 women thieves nabbed, devotee’s purse recovered

Cops, paramilitary personnel hold flag march in Tarn Taran

15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Illicit liquor seized during raids at 2 villages; one held

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

Civic body to keep watch on streetlight infra online

Kharar woman gang-raped at hotel, 2 held

Man accused of killing woman he wanted to marry walks free

Three drug peddlers land in UT police net

Major fire in Outer Delhi godown, 34 tenders rushed

Major fire breaks out in oil godown in Delhi, no casualties

Delhi Police to set up check points across city on Holi to catch traffic violators

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union gets its first Dalit president from Left after nearly 3 decades

AAP presses BJP for answers on ‘Rs 60-crore bribery scandal’

BJP burns Arvind Kejriwal’s effigy to protest ‘corruption’

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

2 motorcycle-borne miscreants fire gunshots at teacher’s house

Bike thief lands in police dragnet

8 kg poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan destroyed

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

OTS policy to regularise water, sewer connections notified

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders keep fingers crossed as wait gets longer for BJP Punjab list

Play safe Holi, take proper care of your pets too

Rs 30L unaccounted cash seized

PSOU gets ~1cr grant-in-aid

PSOU gets Rs 1cr grant-in-aid

Meeting on electric locomotive maintenance held