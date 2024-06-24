13-yr-old sent bomb threat email ‘for fun’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

The Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended a 13-year-old boy for allegedly sending an email to the Delhi Airport falsely claiming that a bomb had been planted in a Dubai-bound flight.

Police officials said the boy had sent the mail “just for fun” after being influenced by the news of another teenager who made a hoax bomb threat call a few days ago.

The incident occurred on Monday when a complaint was registered regarding a bomb threat on a Dubai-bound flight on June 18, the official added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said, “The boy told the police team that his parents had given a mobile to him for study purposes through which he sent the email and later deleted his ID.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dubai