13-yr-old sent bomb threat email ‘for fun’

New Delhi, June 23
The Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended a 13-year-old boy for allegedly sending an email to the Delhi Airport falsely claiming that a bomb had been planted in a Dubai-bound flight.
Police officials said the boy had sent the mail “just for fun” after being influenced by the news of another teenager who made a hoax bomb threat call a few days ago.
The incident occurred on Monday when a complaint was registered regarding a bomb threat on a Dubai-bound flight on June 18, the official added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said, “The boy told the police team that his parents had given a mobile to him for study purposes through which he sent the email and later deleted his ID.”
