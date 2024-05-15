14 PSU officials trapped in mine as lift collapses

Jaipur, May 14
Fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan’s Neem ka Thana district on Tuesday night when a vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel collapsed, the police said.
Praveen Nayak, SP, said a rescue team had reached the trapped personnel and some of them could be injured. Efforts were on to bring out the personnel, stuck at a depth of several hundred metres at the Kolihan mine, the police said.
According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the state-owned company went inside the mine for an inspection. When they were about to come up, a rope of the shaft or ‘cage’ broke due to which around 14 persons were stuck, the police said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court
Verdict reserved on Sisodia’s bail pleas in money laundering...