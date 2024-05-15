14 PSU officials trapped in mine as lift collapses

PTI

Jaipur, May 14

Fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan’s Neem ka Thana district on Tuesday night when a vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel collapsed, the police said.

Praveen Nayak, SP, said a rescue team had reached the trapped personnel and some of them could be injured. Efforts were on to bring out the personnel, stuck at a depth of several hundred metres at the Kolihan mine, the police said.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the state-owned company went inside the mine for an inspection. When they were about to come up, a rope of the shaft or ‘cage’ broke due to which around 14 persons were stuck, the police said.

