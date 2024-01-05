 Indian Navy monitoring Liberian-flagged hijacked vessel off Somalia's coast : The Tribune India

  • India
  Indian Navy monitoring Liberian-flagged hijacked vessel off Somalia's coast

Indian Navy monitoring Liberian-flagged hijacked vessel off Somalia's coast

A hijacking attempt has been made on board Liberia-flagged bulk carrier

Indian Navy monitoring Liberian-flagged hijacked vessel off Somalia's coast

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, January 5

Indian Navy has responded to a hijacking incident in the Arabian Sea in the early hours of Friday.

A hijacking attempt has been made on board Liberia-flagged bulk carrier.

The vessel’s crew on Thursday sent a message on UK Marine Trade Organisation (UKMTO) indicating that five to six armed men had boarded the vessel.

An Indian Navy Maritime Patrol Aircraft – the Boeing P8I – was given the coordinates of the besieged vessel some 850 km east of Africa’s Somalia coast.

“The aircraft overflew the vessel on Friday morning and established contact with it, ascertaining the safety of the crew,” Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

The UKMTO said the crew had locked themselves in a strong room. Also, the vessel’s navigation lights are running low increasing the risk of collision with other vessels.

“The naval aircraft continues to monitor movement while the warship INS Chennai is closing the vessel to render assistance,” Commander Madhwal said.

The situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with other agencies and maritime forces in the area.

Indian Navy’s task groups deployed in the Arabian Sea have been physically investigating fishing vessels and marine commandoes have, in the past week, boarded vessels that look suspicious.

In the last week of December, the Indian Navy created task groups with five warships, surveillance planes and UAVs.

Indian Naval ships and aircraft remain deployed for maintaining enhanced surveillance and undertaking maritime security operations.

A Navy spokesperson on January 3 said, “In the last one week, task groups deployed in the area have investigated a large number of fishing and other vessels.”

The Boeing P8I and the predator UAVs are undertaking surveillance over the area.

Indian-flagged merchant vessels plying in the area are being tracked. Indian Navy is also coordinating with Coast Guard for maintaining enhanced surveillance within the Exclusive Economic Zone.

 

 

 

