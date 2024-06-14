15 killed in 3 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand

PTI

Amaravati (AP)/Datia (MP)/Garhwa (Jharkhand), June 14

Fifteen people died in three road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand on Friday.

Six people died in a road accident in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh when a container and a mini truck in which they were travelling collided, police said.

According to a police official, the incident took place at Seetanapalli around 5 am.

Drivers of both the vehicles along with three others died on the spot while another one succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital.

The official said there were 10 people in one of the trucks and the other one had a driver and an assistant when the accident happened. An investigation is on.

Meanwhile, four people -- two girls and two women -- were killed and 20 people injured as a tractor-trolley carrying devotees to a temple overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The victims were on their way to Ratangarh Mata shrine when the accident took place near Maithana Pali around 4.30 am, a police official said.

The vehicle veered off the road and plunged 15 feet into a culvert. Two girls and two women lost their lives in the accident, the official said.

The cause of the incident is not yet known, Datia Superintendent of Police Virendra Mishra said, adding that an injured girl was referred to Gwalior and another was taken to Jhansi.

The other injured are being treated in the district, he added.

Meanwhile, five people were killed and six others injured as the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said.

The accident took place near Palhe village in Banshidhar Nagar police station area around 1.30 am.

Twelve people were going in the auto-rickshaw to Nagar Untari railway station to board a Gujarat-bound train when the vehicle collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposition direction, police station in-charge Aditya Nayak said.

The injured had been admitted to a local hospital, he added.

