15 lakh Indian students abroad

At least 15 lakh Indian students are studying abroad, the government said in the Rajya Sabha. As per the Bureau of Immigration, the top 10 destinations for Indians for higher studies include the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Germany and Russia.

Rs 3.91L cr spent on free ration scheme

The Centre has incurred Rs 3.91 lakh crore on distribution of free ration under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana over 28 months. Launched during the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020, the scheme is set to continue with an allocation of Rs 1.97 lakh crore, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said in the Lok Sabha.

G20 expenditure still being assessed

The government still does not have complete accounts of the money spent on the G20 summit. Asked in the Rajya Sabha by Sanjay Raut whether more than Rs 4,000 crore was spent as against the budget of Rs 900 crore for the summit, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that was not the case. He did not give further details .

