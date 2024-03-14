17-year-old polytechnic student was driving car that killed woman, injured 9 people in Ghazipur market

PTI

New Delhi, March 14

A 17-year-old polytechnic student was driving the car that killed a woman and injured nine people in east Delhi's congested Ghazipur market area, police said on Thursday, a day after the accident.

The accident took place on Wednesday night when a Hyundai Aura rammed into shops in the crowded weekly market leaving Sita Devi (22) dead. Another teen in the car managed to escape, an official said.

The polytechnic student is in police custody and legal action is being taken.

The accident was caught on CCTV camera. The driver was seen trying to escape and being caught by locals who thrashed him before handing him over to the police, he said.

Irate crowds smashed the vehicle's windscreen and windows and tried to break its doors before flipping it over.

"We are investigating under what circumstances the two minors got the car for driving,” the officer said.

The car, used for an online taxi service, is usually driven by Neeraj who has been asked to join the probe along with owner Rajkumar.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been registered at Ghazipur police station, police said.