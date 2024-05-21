19 die as vehicle falls into gorge in Chhattisgarh

Kawardha: Nineteen tribals, including 18 women, were killed and three others injured when a mini goods vehicle ferrying a group of tendu leaves collectors plunged into a valley in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district on Monday afternoon, the police said. As per preliminary information, a brake failure led to the tragedy, officials said. CM Vishnu Deo Sai announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The accident occurred around 1.45 pm on Banjari Ghat near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.
