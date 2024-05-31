19 die in Bihar as state experiences intense heatwave

ANI

Patna, May 31

Nineteen people have died as Bihar experiences intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius.

In Bihar's Aurangabad, the death toll due to heatwave has reached 12, while four people died in Kaimur district, including a worker on election duty, on Thursday, and three people have died in Bihar's Arrah in Bhojpur district.

Dr Sahil Raj, a doctor at Kaimur's Mohania sub-divisional hospital, said that on Thursday, about 40 people came to the hospital who had been affected by heat stroke.

"Among them, two persons, including the polling personnel, died due to heat stroke. Thirty to 40 people, including police personnel, are undergoing treatment. Many have been sent home after treatment," he said.

Dr Raj said a colleague who was on duty with him said that Shahnawaz Khan, a teacher, had returned home after election duty. Khan remained sleeping at home and eventually died, he said.

ASI Satish Kumar Ravi posted at Mohania police station said they had sent four bodies for post-mortem. These people had died due to heat stroke at different places.

Meanwhile, three people have died in Bihar's Arrah in Bhojpur district after suffering from extreme heatwave.

"Three people have been reported dead. One of them is a home guard who was brought to the hospital but could not be saved. In addition, there was a presiding officer in Jagdishpur who was on duty. He was stabilised and then referred, but died in the hospital. Another person, Rajesh Ram, collapsed," Bhojpur District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar said.

Speaking about the precautions taken in the district amid the sweltering heat, Kumar said, "The temperature is very high today, and the heat wave is a challenge for us. We have kept the medical team on alert. If any polling personnel or police personnel face any problems, they are being taken to the hospital. Some people have recovered, but these three cases were unfortunate. Police and mobile medical teams are on alert in all hospitals. They will visit police residential areas. In case of complaints, they will be brought to the dedicated heatwave ward at the municipal hospital."

In Bihar's Aurangabad, the death toll due to heatwave has reached 12, with more than 20 patients admitted to different hospitals across the district, officials from the Aurangabad Health Department said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar