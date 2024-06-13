19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire; state govt to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, June 13

The Kerala government will provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the families of the Keralites who died in the Kuwait fire.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George will leave for Kuwait to coordinate treatment of the injured and return of bodies of the deceased, the state government said.

According to information, 19 Keralites died in the fire tragedy, said the state government.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kerala