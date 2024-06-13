Thiruvananthapuram, June 13
The Kerala government will provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the families of the Keralites who died in the Kuwait fire.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George will leave for Kuwait to coordinate treatment of the injured and return of bodies of the deceased, the state government said.
According to information, 19 Keralites died in the fire tragedy, said the state government.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court
The court is told by the counsel for the Centre and the Nati...
Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia
A Bench led by Justice PK Mishra had on Wednesday pulled up ...
India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire
The fire started in a kitchen of the 7-storey building housi...
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire; state govt to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased
Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait to c...