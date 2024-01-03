19-month-old among 3 dead as car lost control after tyre burst and crashed into another car coming from opposite lane in Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh) January 3
Three people, including a child, were killed after a car collided with another vehicle in East Godavari district on Tuesday, police said.
According to police, the accident occurred on the national highway near Bandhapuram in Devarapalli mandal of East Godavari district.
The car lost control after a tyre burst and crashed into another car coming from the opposite direction, where three people were killed, and eight others injured, they said.
Black car was coming from the wrong side— AmreekS (@amreekspeaks) January 3, 2024
At least three including a toddler were killed in a road accident in West Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh.
A speeding car lost control and rammed into another vehicle in the opposite lane. pic.twitter.com/WvNiHQVkad
Gopalapuram (West Godavari) MLA Talari Venkat Rao, who was travelling on the same route at the time of the accident, informed the police.
The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Devarapalli police have registered a case and are investigating.
