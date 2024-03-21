19-yr-old college student jumps in front of Metro train in Bengaluru, dies

PTI

Bengaluru, March 21

Metro Rail services were briefly disrupted after a 19-year-old college student died by allegedly jumping in front of a moving train that arrived at Attihuppe station here on Thursday, officials said.

Dhruv Thakkar, who hailed from Mumbai, was a first year student at the National Law School here, they said.

No suicide note was recovered, the police said, adding the reasons behind him taking the extreme step have to be ascertained.

According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident occurred at 2.10 pm. Following the mishap, Metro services on the purple line were briefly disrupted with trains only being operated between Magadi Road and Whitefield.

Services between Magadi Road and Challaghatta were also suspended.

However, later, the BMRCL said the body was taken by the police to hospital for a post-mortem and added that train operations resumed on the purple line after clearance by the police.

Police will also be scanning through CCTV footage to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

