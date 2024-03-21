19-yr-old college student jumps in front of Metro train in Bengaluru, dies

Bengaluru, March 21
Metro Rail services were briefly disrupted after a 19-year-old college student died by allegedly jumping in front of a moving train that arrived at Attihuppe station here on Thursday, officials said.
Dhruv Thakkar, who hailed from Mumbai, was a first year student at the National Law School here, they said.
No suicide note was recovered, the police said, adding the reasons behind him taking the extreme step have to be ascertained.
According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident occurred at 2.10 pm. Following the mishap, Metro services on the purple line were briefly disrupted with trains only being operated between Magadi Road and Whitefield.
Services between Magadi Road and Challaghatta were also suspended.
However, later, the BMRCL said the body was taken by the police to hospital for a post-mortem and added that train operations resumed on the purple line after clearance by the police.
Police will also be scanning through CCTV footage to ascertain the exact sequence of events.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...