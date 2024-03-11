1993 serial blasts: Bombay High Court grants relief to two former excise officials

PTI

Mumbai, March 10

The Bombay High Court has granted relief to two retired Central Excise officials, nearly 20 years after disciplinary action orders against them for allegedly allowing landing of explosives used in the 1993 serial bomb blasts in the city.

There was no evidence to prove the charges against them in the departmental proceedings, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor said while quashing the disciplinary action orders.

The duo, SM Padwal and Yashwant Lotale, retired superintendents of the Central Excise Department, shall be entitled to all consequential benefits such as arrears of salary and pension, which shall be made available to them within two months, the HC said in its judgment on March 4.

Twelve bombs went off at different locations in Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 persons and injuring more than 700 others. A special court later convicted 100 persons in the case and acquitted 23 others. The HC noted that Padwal and Lotale did not face any criminal trial in the case. Based on the alleged evidence available, the charges against them do not stand proved, it said.

“Our indefeasible conclusion is that it is a case where there was no evidence at all and accordingly, the conclusion arrived at by the disciplinary authority while passing the punishment orders is erroneous,” the HC said.

