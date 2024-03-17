1st indigenous oral suspension for sickle cell disease rolled out

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited on Saturday launched India’s first hydroxyurea oral suspension for sickle cell disease.

The cost of the drug, meant for all age groups, will be Rs 600.

The government, as part of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, had earlier urged the industry to produce an oral solution of hydroxyurea for the treatment of children up to five years of age. While hydroxyurea capsules or tablets were available, its syrup was not freely accessible and the cost of the oral suspension, when procured, used to go up to Rs 77,000 per 100 ml. Hydroxyurea treats sickle cell anaemia by helping to prevent formation of sickle-shaped red blood cells.

Capsules were available While hydroxyurea capsules or tablets were available, its syrup was not freely accessible

The cost of the oral suspension, when procured, used to go up to Rs 77,000 per 100 ml

Hydroxyurea treats sickle cell anaemia by helping to prevent formation of sickle-shaped red blood cells

“In contrast to the current import price of Rs 77,000 for the global brand of hydroxyurea solution (which necessitates storage at 2-8° Celsius), Akums is passionately committed to advancing a noble cause and ensuring accessibility to affordable medication. Akums pledges to provide this life-changing medicine to the government at a cost of less than Rs 600,” the company said.

The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023. Sickle cell disease is a chronic single gene disorder causing a debilitating systemic syndrome characterised by anaemia, acute painful episodes, organ infarction and chronic organ damage and a significant reduction in life expectancy. The government expects to eliminate the disease by 2047.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.