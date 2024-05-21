2,000 Jharkhand villagers boycott poll

Hazaribag (Jharkhand): Over 2,000 voters in a village in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district boycotted the Lok Sabha poll on Monday because their long-standing demand of a bridge had not been met, an official said. The incident took place in Kusumbha village under the jurisdiction of Katkamdag police station, around 105 km from state capital Ranchi. The village is part of the Hazaribag Lok Sabha constituency.

Teenager held for fake voting

Farrukhabad (UP): The 17-year-old son of a village head has been apprehended for allegedly casting votes multiple times during the fourth phase of polling in the Farrukhabad constituency on May 13, the police said on Monday. The video in this regard was shared by Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on their social media accounts.

EC removes BSF jawan from poll duty

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Monday removed a BSF jawan from poll duty in the Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency after a woman lodged a complaint of molestation against him on Sunday evening, an official said. “We have removed him from election duty and are waiting for the police report. If found guilty, necessary action will be taken as per law,” the poll panel official said.

