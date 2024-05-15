2.15 crore voters eligible to cast ballot in Punjab

Tribune News Service

As many as 2.15 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes for the elections to be held in Punjab on June 1, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C, while releasing the final list of voters of Punjab here on Tuesday. Of the total 2,14,61,739 votes, 1,12,86,726 are male,1,01,74,240 female voters and 773 are transgender voters. As many as 5,38,715, in the age group of 18-19 years, will cast votes for the first time. As many as 1,89,855 voters are above 85 years. The total number of ‘Divyang’ voters is 1,58,718. For the 13 Lok Sabha seats, 24,451 polling stations will be set up, with 16,517 in villages and 7,934 in cities. In Punjab, 100 per cent photo identity cards have been made.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.