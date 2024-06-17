2 accused in Bihar confess to their role in NEET paper leak

IANS

Patna, June 16

Two accused have confessed to their role in the question paper leak in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), an official of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police said on Sunday.

The EOU has constituted a 9-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the NEET question paper leak case. Thirteen persons, including six examination mafias, four students and three parents have been arrested in connection with the alleged question paper leak case.

Made aspirants memorise Q&As According to the Bihar Police, one of the accused admitted that two persons had obtained the question paper on May 4

They went to a playschool in Ramakrishna Nagar area, where at least 25 to 30 NEET candidates were already there

All were made to memorise the question paper and its answers on May 5

Now, one of the arrested exam mafia, Sikandar Yadvendu (56), who is a Junior Engineer in Danapur Municipal Council, confessed to his role in the paper leak. Besides him, a candidate named Ayush Kumar also confessed that he was made to memorise the question paper a day before the exam. NEET was held on May 5 and examination mafias obtained the question paper a day earlier on May 4.

As per the confession of Sikandar Yadvendu, he said that two persons named Amit and Nitish had obtained the question paper on May 4. They went with the question papers and answers to a playschool located in the jurisdiction of Ramakrishna Nagar police station area. At least 25 to 30 NEET candidates were already there. All were made to memorise the question paper and its answers till 9 am on May 5. He also confessed that all the candidates were dropped off directly at the exam centres by car after 9 am

Meanwhile, the EOU officials claimed that new facts were coming to light every day during the investigation. The SIT is conducting raids on the premises of several accused.

It also emerged during the probe that the NEET question paper with answers was available on the mobile phone of Chintu, one of the accused. Earlier on Saturday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) provided information about 11 candidates to the EOU.

