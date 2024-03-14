2 anti-submarine warships launched

New Delhi, March 13
Two anti-submarine warships capable of operating in shallow waters were launched in Kolkata on Wednesday.
‘Agray’ and ‘Akshay’ are the fifth and sixth in a series of eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft being built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for the Navy.
The launch ceremony was presided over by IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. In keeping with the maritime tradition, Neeta Chaudhari, wife of the IAF Chief, launched the ships.
The contract for building eight water craft was signed between the Ministry of Defence and the GRSE in April 2019. These are designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters and mine-laying operations. The 77.6-metre-long ships have displacement of 900 tonne and endurance of over 3,000 km.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...