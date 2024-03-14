2 anti-submarine warships launched

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

Two anti-submarine warships capable of operating in shallow waters were launched in Kolkata on Wednesday.

‘Agray’ and ‘Akshay’ are the fifth and sixth in a series of eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft being built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for the Navy.

The launch ceremony was presided over by IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. In keeping with the maritime tradition, Neeta Chaudhari, wife of the IAF Chief, launched the ships.

The contract for building eight water craft was signed between the Ministry of Defence and the GRSE in April 2019. These are designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters and mine-laying operations. The 77.6-metre-long ships have displacement of 900 tonne and endurance of over 3,000 km.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.