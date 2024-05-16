2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

Mumbai, May 16
The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in Mumbai rose to 16 on Thursday with rescue personnel retrieving two bodies from a car stuck underneath the structure, an NDRF official said.
"The bodies of a male and a female were retrieved from the car struck below the hoarding in Chheda Nagar area shortly after midnight, the official said.
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump during gusty winds on Monday evening.
The search and rescue operation is in progress, the official said.
