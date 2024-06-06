2 Chinese among 4 arrested for smuggling gold worth over Rs 5 crore at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, June 6
Two Chinese nationals were among four passengers who were arrested for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 5.45 crore at the international airport here, the customs department said on Thursday.
The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Hong Kong on Tuesday.
The detailed examination of their baggage and personal search resulted in recovery of 8.2 kg gold, having tariff value of Rs 5.45 crore, it said.
“All four passengers (three women and a man) were from the same family and were involved in smuggling the foreign-origin gold,” the statement issued by the customs department said.
The accused have been arrested and the gold was seized, it added.
