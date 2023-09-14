Kozhikode (Kerala), September 14
In the wake of the Nipah outbreak in this north Kerala district, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutes here on Thursday and Friday.
The holiday was declared by Collector A Geetha, who in a Facebook post said educational institutes could hold online classes on the two days.
However, there would be no change in the university exams schedule, she added.
A 24-year-old health worker became Kerala's fifth confirmed Nipah case on Wednesday since its recent outbreak.
Meanwhile, a 24-hour control room was set up in the neighbouring district of Wayanad following the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode.
The virus strain seen in the state was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infectious, the government said.
The condition of all 76 people who are in the high-risk contact category remains stable, Health Minister Veena George had said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Kokernag day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed; 2 militants trapped
Security forces have launched an aerial operation to take on...
Martyred J-K Police officer's father overcomes grief to salute his son
Humayun, a 2018 batch officer of the JKPS, was married last ...
Sensex, Nifty hit record peaks in early trade
Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, St...
India calls for action after video shows US cop laughing over Andhra Pradesh student's death
The Consulate General of India in San Francisco termed the i...
2-day holiday in Kozhikode following Nipah outbreak
The condition of all 76 people who are in the high-risk cont...