2-day holiday in Kozhikode following Nipah outbreak

PTI

Kozhikode (Kerala), September 14

In the wake of the Nipah outbreak in this north Kerala district, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutes here on Thursday and Friday.

The holiday was declared by Collector A Geetha, who in a Facebook post said educational institutes could hold online classes on the two days.

However, there would be no change in the university exams schedule, she added.

A 24-year-old health worker became Kerala's fifth confirmed Nipah case on Wednesday since its recent outbreak.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour control room was set up in the neighbouring district of Wayanad following the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode.

The virus strain seen in the state was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infectious, the government said.

The condition of all 76 people who are in the high-risk contact category remains stable, Health Minister Veena George had said.

