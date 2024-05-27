2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report

Chandigarh, May 27
The Pune police on Monday arrested two doctors of the Pune's Sassoon General Hospital for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case of a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy.
Those arrested include head of the forensic department of the hospital. The two have been identified as Dr Ajay Taware and Shrihari Harnor.
Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, originally from Madhya Pradesh, lost their lives when the speeding car allegedly driven by the drunk teenage son of a builder rammed into their motorbike, triggering a huge outrage.
Police detained the minor boy and arrested his father and grandfather on various charges among other persons in connection with the incident.
The teenager's grandfather Surendra Agarwal was arrested for `illegal confinement' of the driver, and a court subsequently remanded him in police custody till May 28. The minor's father, in judicial custody in another case registered in connection with the May 19 accident, too was named in the First Information Report.
Investigation so far has shown that the juvenile, while being drunk, was driving the car, the police commissioner had said earlier.
