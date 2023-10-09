2 Indians among 3 killed in Canada plane crash

Toronto, October 8
Two trainee pilots from India are among three persons killed in a small plane crash in Canada’s British Columbia province. Abhay Gadru and Yash Ramugade, both 25, from Mumbai, were in the small twin-engine light aircraft, which crashed on Friday near the local airport in Chilliwack.
Gadru’s sibling Chirag, who lives in B.C., is making efforts to send his brother’s remains to their parents in India, a media report said.
