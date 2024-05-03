2 infants among 6 killed, 3 injured as two cars collide in Maharashtra’s Akola district

Akola, May 3
Six persons, including two infants, were killed and three seriously injured in a collision between two cars in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Friday, the police said.
The victims also include relatives of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kiran Sarnaik, who represents the Amravati Teacher constituency, they said.
The accident took place on a flyover on the Akola-Washim highway near Patur Ghat in the afternoon, an official said.
Raghuveer Sarnaik (28), who was the MLC’s nephew, his sister and three of their relatives were going towards Akola in an SUV, while four persons were travelling in another car in the opposite direction when the accident took place, the official said.
Of the five relatives of the MLC, three were killed and two injured. The accident also claimed the lives of three occupants of the other car and left one injured, the official said.
A 9-month-old child, identified as Asmira Ajinkya Amle, and a one-year-old baby were among those killed, the official said.
The three injured persons have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Akola, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Akol Rural Hospital for autopsy, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court
Bench posts the matter for further hearing on May 7
Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada
Two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woma...
Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat
Is accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia...
CBSE Class 10, 12 exam results likely to be announced after May 20: Board officials
The clarification comes amid speculation about announcement ...
Rape case filed against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi to revoke the diplomatic passport...