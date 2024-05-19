2 killed as luxury car hits motorcycle in Pune; teenage driver detained

PTI

Pune, May 19

Two people were killed when a speeding luxury car driven by a juvenile hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, police said.

The 17-year-old car driver was detained after a case was registered against him under relevant provisions, they said. The police are also in the process of taking legal action against the boy's parents, an official said.

The accident took place around 3.15 am in Kalyani Nagar when a group of friends after a party at a restaurant in the area was returning home on their motorbikes.

Near the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding luxury car hit one of the motorcycles following which its two riders fell from the vehicle and died on the spot, as per the FIR.

After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadside pavement railings, it said.

A video surfaced on social media wherein a group of people was seen thrashing the driver as he tried to come out of the crashed car.

The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, as per the FIR.

A case was registered against the car driver at the Yerawada police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police are also in the process of taking legal action against the parents of the teenager in the case under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official said.

