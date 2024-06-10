2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 10
A man and a 10-year-old boy were killed after a portion of the slab and parapet of a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai, civic officials said on Monday.
The incident took place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli area at 11.10 pm on Sunday, a civic official said.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Sunday night.
When the fire brigade personnel reached the spot, they found some portion of the parapet and slab had fallen, while some parts of the under-construction building were hanging precariously, the official said.
"Fireman removed the structures hanging precariously," he said.
Before the arrival of the fire brigade, some locals had rushed the 38-year-old-man and the boy to the Rajawadi Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Combing operation launched to track down terrorists following attack on bus in J-K; NIA team arrives, to coordinate with local police
L-G announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for families of vict...
Among 9 victims of Reasi bus terror attack, 4 from Rajasthan, 3 from UP
10 people with gunshot wounds are among the 41 pilgrims -- m...
PM Modi assumes office; signs first file about release of PM Kisan Nidhi funds
Says his government is fully committed to 'kisan kalyan'
Sensex breaches 77,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new record high level in early trade
Optimism in the markets is due to various factors
4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada
Yuvraj Goyal was found dead by the police when they were res...