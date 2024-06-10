2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

PTI

Mumbai, June 10

A man and a 10-year-old boy were killed after a portion of the slab and parapet of a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai, civic officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli area at 11.10 pm on Sunday, a civic official said.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Sunday night.

When the fire brigade personnel reached the spot, they found some portion of the parapet and slab had fallen, while some parts of the under-construction building were hanging precariously, the official said.

"Fireman removed the structures hanging precariously," he said.

Before the arrival of the fire brigade, some locals had rushed the 38-year-old-man and the boy to the Rajawadi Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.

