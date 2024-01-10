2 men held for barging into Mumbai pub with gun, misbehaving with women

Mumbai, January 10
Police have arrested two men who allegedly barged into a pub here carrying an unlicensed revolver and misbehaved with women, an official said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in the early hours of Monday at the pub located in Amboli area of suburban Andheri, he said.
The accused a 23-year-old cable operator who already has six cases registered against him and a dry fruits seller aged 56 entered the pub, threatened its patrons and misbehaved with women, the crime branch official said.
After analysing the CCTV footage, the police nabbed the two accused, residents of Malwani and Jogeshwari areas here, and seized the gun, he said.
They have been booked under various Indian Penal Code sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and provisions of the Arms Act.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur govt has denied permission to start Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal's Palace grounds: Congress
At a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress gen...
At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Narendra Modi lists 10 key areas; asks global majors to invest in ‘pillar of stability’ India
Modi says that in a world surrounded by uncertainties, India...
Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani have multi-billion plans to expand green energy facilities in Gujarat; Suzuki to make electric vehicles in state
Tatas, Korean Simmtech to set up semiconductor plants
Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen
Lays the foundation stones for 29 highway projects worth Rs ...
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body