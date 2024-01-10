2 men held for barging into Mumbai pub with gun, misbehaving with women

PTI

Mumbai, January 10

Police have arrested two men who allegedly barged into a pub here carrying an unlicensed revolver and misbehaved with women, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday at the pub located in Amboli area of suburban Andheri, he said.

The accused a 23-year-old cable operator who already has six cases registered against him and a dry fruits seller aged 56 entered the pub, threatened its patrons and misbehaved with women, the crime branch official said.

After analysing the CCTV footage, the police nabbed the two accused, residents of Malwani and Jogeshwari areas here, and seized the gun, he said.

They have been booked under various Indian Penal Code sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and provisions of the Arms Act.

