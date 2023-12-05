2 militant groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed

Imphal, December 4
At least 13 persons were killed in a gun battle between two groups of militants in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Monday, officials said.
The incident took place at Leithu village on Monday afternoon, they said. “A group of militants on their way to Myanmar was ambushed by another group of insurgents dominant in the area,” an official in the hill district said.
The security forces had found 13 bodies so far, he said, adding that their identities were yet to be ascertained but they did not appear to be locals. Tengnoupal district shares a porous border with Myanmar. — PTI
SC to rescue of pupils seeking relocation
As 284 students studying in Manipur University sought relocation to central universities outside the state, the SC on Monday gave them option of attending online classes or shift either to Assam University or North East Hill University.
