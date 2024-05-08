2 more in CBI net for Russia war trafficking

New Delhi, May 7
The CBI on Tuesday arrested two persons, Arun and Yesudas Junior, both residents of Thiruvananthapuram, in connection with a case of trafficking of Indians for combat role in the Russian army.
Two others, Nijil Jobi Bensam, a resident of Kanyakumari, and Anthony Michael Elangovan, a resident of Mumbai, were earlier arrested in the case and sent to judicial custody. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to four.
On March 6, the CBI had busted a human trafficking network running across the country targeting gullible youth on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad.
These traffickers have been operating as an organised network and were luring Indian nationals through the social media and also through their local contacts or agents for “highly paid jobs” in Russia.
Thereafter, the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their wishes, thus putting their lives in danger.
It has been ascertained that some of the victims also got injured in the war zone.
A case of human trafficking was registered against private visa consultancy companies and agents who were involved in trafficking of Indian nationals to Russia under the guise of better employment and high paying jobs.
The human trafficking network of these agents is spread over several states across the country.
