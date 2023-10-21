2 Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker, October 21
Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday, a senior official said.
The face-off took place around 8 am in a forest located under Koyalibeda police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police force, was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.
After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of two male Naxalites along with an Insas rifle, one .12 bore rifle and other arms and ammunition was recovered from the spot, he said.
The identity of the deceased Naxalites is yet to be established, the official said, adding that a search operation is still under way in the nearby areas.
Three constituencies in Kanker district are among the 20 assembly seats that will go to polls in the first phase of the two-phased elections in Chhattisgarh to be held on November 7.
