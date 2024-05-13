2 CISF personnel deputed for BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s security injured in attack in West Bengal

PTI

New Delhi/Kolkata, May 13

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday said its two security personnel deployed to protect West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh were injured in an attack and stone-pelting incident at Bardhaman during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Monday.

Ghosh, 59, is a ‘Y’ category protectee of CISF VIP security wing called Special Security Group (SSG).

Anti-social elements tried to “besiege” Ghosh and pelt stones at his convoy at one place, while they pelted stones at his cavalcade at another place, CISF said.

“Shri Dilip Ghosh was safely evacuated by the prompt action of CISF/SSG security officers and the escort team assigned for his protection. In the process of evacuation of the protectee, CISF Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar and Constable Ramu Parmar sustained head injuries,” CISF spokesperson DIG Shrikant Kishore said in a statement in Delhi.

Both the personnel were discharged after receiving first aid, he said.

Despite facing “challenging circumstances”, the CISF personnel evacuated the protectee without using any force, Kishore said, adding that a CISF vehicle was also damaged due to stone-pelting.

Ghosh is BJP’s candidate for the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat that went to polls in the fourth phase of elections on Monday.

“Police are just mute spectators. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has let loose a reign of terror. Since morning, TMC goons have beaten up our polling agents and are not allowing the elections to be free and fair,” Ghosh told reporters.

Clashes broke out between supporters of TMC and the BJP in Monteswar’s Susunia area of the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat in the afternoon, when Ghosh was on his way to a polling booth following complaints of booth jamming.

As Ghosh was on his way, TMC supporters allegedly blocked his convoy and squatted in front of his vehicle, sources said, adding that stones were hurled at his convoy, due to which some of the cars of the security personnel tailing his convoy were damaged.

Ghosh was also heckled by TMC activists, they further said.

Ghosh’s convoy was again attacked at the Kalna gate in the constituency, where Ghosh had gone to a booth following allegations of the TMC not allowing BJP’s booth agents, the BJP leader said.

TMC, however, denied the charges and alleged Ghosh was “trying to vitiate the atmosphere sensing defeat”.

