2 RPF cops fired in connection with train shooting

Mumbai, March 10
Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables Amay Acharya and Narendra Parmar have been dismissed from service in connection with the shooting allegedly carried out by their colleague Chetansinh Chaudhary onboard the Mumbai-Jaipur Express train in July last year.
Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead ASI Tika Ram Meena and three passengers when the train was in Palghar near Mumbai on July 31 last year. He was held with his weapon while walking on the tracks at Mira Road.
